Selling in Hot Times: Why Following a Sales Process is Even More Important During Peak Seasons

One of the most common misconceptions in contracting is that sales training is not important when business is booming. Contractors assume that since they are so busy, there just isn’t time to spend on getting better. This is akin to being so busy driving that you don’t have time to stop and get gas.



The fact of the matter is, now that the busy season is upon us, it’s more critical than ever to make sure you have a sales process that is hitting on all cylinders so that you can make the most out of the increased number of sales opportunities before the summer is over.



Invest ONE HOUR of your time this summer and learn how to make the most out of each new lead and increase your profitability by $1,000 on every sale! Join us for a powerful webinar hosted by industry expert and NY Times Bestselling Author, Weldon Long, and learn:

How to win business in the face of homeowners who “want to think about it” or get three bids.

How to consistently beat the cheap competitor who is charging half your price.

How to consistently solve more problems for homeowners, thereby dramatically increasing your average sale amount.

You are never too busy to stop leaving money on the table!

