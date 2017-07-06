Menu
Leadership in Practice: Strategic and Tactical Advice to Improve Leadership within HVACR Businesses

Make 2017 Your Year for Leadership

Leadership is not a box on an org chart with your name by it. Your title of owner, general manager or manager certainly gives you the authority to lead your employees. But authority alone is not leadership.

Leadership — even at its most basic level — involves taking steps that are your responsibilties, and yours alone. Get your copy of this ebook for insight from three of the best consultants in the business: Vicki LaPlant, Mike Moore, and Tom Piscitelli. Combined, they have more than 100 years of experience in the HVAC industry, from manufacturing to sales and marketing.

Read on, and do all you can to apply these thought leaders' ideas to your own leadership development.

