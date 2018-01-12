Economy is improving as Millennials lead

The Millennials are coming along with the recovery. The economy is dramatically better than it has been through the interminably slow recovery following the recession. Plumbing contractors I’ve spoken with tell me they have backlogs similar to what they had before the so-called Great Recession. Officially, the recession began in December of 2007 and lasted until June 2009. The housing boom, which peaked in 2005 and 2006 at more than $600 billion a year, went bust, dragging virtually all