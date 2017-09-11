Menu
Doctor.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Yates

The heating doctor is in!

Always amuses me whenever Lois and I go to a large social event and folks discover that I'm a mechanical contractor. People seek advice for their problems and, if nothing else, it's a pleasant way to get to know new people and sometimes gain new customers.

Always amuses me whenever Lois and I go to a large social event and folks discover that I'm a mechanical contractor. People seek advice for their problems and, if nothing else, it's a pleasant way to get to know new people and sometimes gain new customers.

“I’m thinking of installing a tankless water heater because we have a tank electric one now. It will have to be propane because where we have our vacation home, that’s the only other energy source. What do you thin

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Plumbing Plumbing Contractor
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
electric cable
Moving from coal to oil to electric
Aug 17, 2017
It's great to have a mechanical contractor help out a home inspector, if they allow it. Image: iStock/ThinkStock.
Certified home inspection done right!
Jul 12, 2017
Promoting trade careers at Junior Achievement STEM Summit
Promoting trade careers at Junior Achievement STEM Summit
Jun 13, 2017
Diving into the deep end of a plumbing spa issue
Diving into the deep end of a plumbing spa issue
May 11, 2017