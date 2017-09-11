The heating doctor is in!

Always amuses me whenever Lois and I go to a large social event and folks discover that I'm a mechanical contractor. People seek advice for their problems and, if nothing else, it's a pleasant way to get to know new people and sometimes gain new customers.
“I’m thinking of installing a tankless water heater because we have a tank electric one now. It will have to be propane because where we have our vacation home, that’s the only other energy source. What do you thin
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments