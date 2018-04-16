Listen to sell

The request was relatively straight-forward as they wanted an older model, power-vented, gas-fired water heater moved from the front of their garage to the rear so they didn’t need to worry about accidentally hitting the tank as vehicles entered or left. There was a recirculation loop with a B&G 100 with bronze volute. The old model had not been installed with its burner 18” off the floor, as is required per codes and that became part of the conversation. The existing gas line
Register to view the full article
Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.
0 comments
Hide comments