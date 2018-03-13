Mixing business with pleasure

I won’t go. Who wants to go away with competitors on a trip? That was my attitude decades ago and we did not participate in supply house incentive trips despite having qualified for the trips. Then one day, a representative of a supply house dropped in and handed Lois an envelope. In it were our tickets for the Alaskan cruise – how could we say no. The trip was a blast and we made many new lifelong friends with the same folks we compete against. Among them were Tom and Rita