Menu
Couple_at_Sunset.jpg iStock/Thinkstock
Management>Yates

Mixing business with pleasure

I won’t go. Who wants to go away with competitors on a trip? That was my attitude decades ago and we did not participate in supply house incentive trips despite having qualified for the trips.

I won’t go. Who wants to go away with competitors on a trip? That was my attitude decades ago and we did not participate in supply house incentive trips despite having qualified for the trips. Then one day, a representative of a supply house dropped in and handed Lois an envelope.  In it were our tickets for the Alaskan cruise – how could we say no. The trip was a blast and we made many new lifelong friends with the same folks we compete against. Among them were Tom and Rita

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Plumbing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Frozen Water Pipe
Ice bombs, bomb cyclones, polar vortices and boilers
Feb 14, 2018
Young_Woman_Hard_Hat.jpg
Economy is improving as Millennials lead
Jan 13, 2018
ctr1511_Zurn.jpg
Push-to-connect fittings are handy
Dec 13, 2017
plumber6.jpg
10.5 Business tips that helped me
Nov 11, 2017