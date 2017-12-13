Menu
ctr1511_Zurn.jpg Zurn
Management>Yates

Push-to-connect fittings are handy

The first time I encountered a SharkBite fitting was while conducting a forensic analysis in a large custom home where their hydronic heating system was making shotgun-like noises in the middle of the night.

The first time I encountered a SharkBite fitting was while conducting a forensic analysis in a large custom home where their hydronic heating system was making shotgun-like noises in the middle of the night. I couldn’t imagine the fitting was rated for hydronics, but it turned out SharkBite fittings are rated for 200°F at 200-PSI. I’ll get to the shotgun-like noise and its cause in a bit.

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Plumbing Plumbing Contractor
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plumber6.jpg
10.5 Business tips that helped me
Nov 11, 2017
sewerline.jpg
Some days you’re knee deep in slurry
Oct 16, 2017
Doctor.jpg
The heating doctor is in!
Sep 12, 2017
electric cable
Moving from coal to oil to electric
Aug 17, 2017