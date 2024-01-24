New Financial Leader to Oversee Marcone Operations

ST. LOUIS, MO — Marcone Group, a leading national distributor of appliance, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool and spa parts and equipment, announced that St. Louis native Kurt Bruenning is the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Bruenning will continue the work already started to build a financial center of excellence for the distribution company. Marcone’s acquisition strategy has grown the $2 billion company to include nearly 200 locations and 2,500 employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“There is no doubt Marcone will benefit from Kurt’s experience supporting high-growth companies such as Marcone,” said Avichal Jain, Marcone’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working together to take the Marcone enterprise to the next level for our customers.”

Most recently, Bruenning was President and Chief Financial Officer for battery manufacturer EaglePicher Technologies. He also has worked as Chief Financial Officer of Aclara, a utility metering developer, and held various leadership roles in other organizations.

“Marcone’s growth trajectory is exciting and presents myriad opportunities,” Bruenning said. “I look forward to streamlining financial operations and helping to position Marcone for great things in the future.”

Marcone Group has experienced tremendous growth through acquisition in recent years, moving into the HVAC, plumbing, pool and spa and commercial kitchen markets with a nationwide distribution network that promotes fast delivery. Through locations in the US and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas, Marcone provides next-day ground delivery to 93% of the United States and 100% two-day delivery.