A. O. Smith Acquires Pureit

MILWAUKEE, WI — Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: AOS) has announced it has completed its acquisition of Pureit, a Unilever PLC business at a purchase price of approximately $120 million, subject to customary adjustments. Pureit offers a broad range of residential water purification solutions, primarily in India.

“Pureit complements our premium brands in the market and their strength in e-commerce will allow us to expand our presence in that channel,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of adding scale and enhances our premium water treatment product portfolio and distribution footprint.”

Pureit was first launched in 2004 in Chennai, India, to provide accessible and safe drinking water to the fast-growing populations of South Asia, and beyond. Today Pureit is a leading water purification business operating in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Mexico, among other markets, with a diversified product offering across devices, filters and spares.

The agreement to acquire Pureit was announced earlier this year and the acquisition will not have a material impact on earnings in the first year. Visit www.aosmith.com to view the release.

