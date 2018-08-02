Menu
Fujitsu Names Yasin to Head Up North American Product Management

Karim Yasin has 14 years of HVAC industry experience.

Fairfield, N.J.-based Fujitsu General America appointed Karim Yasin to director of product management, North America. Yasin is responsible for the support and expansion of commercial and residential portfolios by leading the product management team. 

He joins Fujitsu from another HVAC equipment manufacturer, where he had extensive experience developing and launching products with multiple global partners. With a total of 14 years of well-rounded experience in the HVAC industry, Yasin is expected to be a key factor in supporting Fujitsu General America’s growth. 

