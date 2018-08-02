Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Adds to Residential Business Leadership Team

Suwanee, Ga.-based Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US announced two changes to its sales leadership team: Tim Burnette as vice president of residential business and Steve Scarbrough as senior director of residential business.

Burnette will lead residential business activities nationwide, developing and implementing strategies for sales and profit growth. He will lead the strategic accounts and utilities and performance construction teams, and direct product management for the M-Series and P-Series product lines. Burnette also will oversee the integration and management of co-branded residential ductless sales activities through the Ingersoll Rand channels.

Previously, Burnette led the industrial and controls business units at NIBCO Inc., and held sales and marketing leadership positions with Parker Hannifin, Pentair and Victaulic. He holds an MBA from Notre Dame University.

“Tim will play a vital role in the continued success of our residential channel,” said Steve O’Brien, senior vice president at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “He will be integral in supporting our residential ductless customers through changes resulting from the formation of our recently announced joint venture. We believe his strong experience and background in previous leadership roles will be a great asset in his new position.”

In his new role, Scarbrough will lead the south, southwest and central residential business units. He will also oversee HVAC contractor development and training activities, as well as lead the inside sales team. In addition, he will serve as the main liaison to the Trane Dealer Sales Office channel, which has a concentrated presence within the regions he will lead.

Scarbrough joined Mitsubishi Electric in 2010 and held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility within the company. Most recently, he was director of contractor development and training, and spearheaded significant improvements to the Diamond Contractor program and residential training activities. Prior to his tenure at Mitsubishi Electric, Scarbrough served as president of Climatic Comfort Products.

“Steve brings a wealth of knowledge to this new role, both about industry demands and trends and about Mitsubishi Electric practices and products,” said O’Brien. “We are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion, and are confident that Steve will contribute to more success stories and better sales numbers for our residential business.”

Burnette and Scarbrough will both be based in Suwanee, Ga.