Navien Secures Leadership Position in Condensing Boiler Category

IRVINE, CA — Known for vastly exceeding governmental efficiency standards, Navien provides premium quality tankless water heaters, combi-boilers and heating boilers. With a confirmed leadership position in the high efficiency condensing tankless water heater and combi-boiler markets, Navien has announced that, based on 2018 summary reports*, Navien condensing wall-hung solo boilers are now the leader in that category as well.

Navien has rapidly grown in the North American plumbing and HVAC sector over the past twelve years with their innovative industry-leading efficient technology.

On June 28th, CEO, Scott Lee, extended his thanks and congratulations to all Navien employees when he said, “Navien’s success is built on our culture of teamwork. Each department has performed at peak capacity and all have been pulling together in order to make our continued success flourish. We are committed to making outstanding products and this is proof that the market is recognizing Navien’s value.”

For additional information on Navien Inc., visit NavienInc.com