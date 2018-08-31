Menu
EGIA’s Cracking the Code Weekly Show: “Clarity Is Power”

Set goals with clarity, and commit to focusing on those goals, and you will block out the noise and be on a path to prosperity.

Focus and clarity are building blocks to success. When you set goals with clarity, and commit to focusing on those goals, you block out the noise and put you and your business on the path to prosperity.

EGIA

In this week's episode of "Cracking the Code" Weldon Long explains the power of clarity and living in the present moment — and how they can align you toward success.

Plus, marketing ideas now that it's September and business is slowing down, and much more!

Watch now at EGIA.org/CBS-Show before it enters the EGIA members-only archive on September 7.

