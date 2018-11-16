Barry Burnett, Co-founder of Business Development Resources, Dies at 67

SEATTLE, WA – Barry Burnett, the visionary who co-founded Business Development Resources (BDR), a premier business training and coaching company for home services contractors, died Nov. 9.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barry Burnett,” said Bruce Wiseman, BDR co-founder and president. “Barry touched the lives of so many in our industry and beyond. He was a success as a father, friend, mentor and business owner. His knowledge and experiences were the bedrock on which BDR was built.”

Burnett and Wiseman started working together nearly 30 years ago. The two immediately found common ground in a passion for creating exceptional teams and coaching them to exceed what they felt was possible. In 1998, the two formed BDR with the goal to empower HVAC businesses with their industry experience and information to give them the knowledge and skills they need to drive profit and growth in their business.

“Barry possessed a unique persona and was full of life with vision, passion and inspiration that is rare in today’s world,” Wiseman said. “Barry and I often talked about the depth and strength of our team and how fortunate we are to be in the presence of such an amazing group of people who demonstrate heart felt caring each day for our clients. I feel very fortunate to have known Barry and to have had him in my life as a mentor, business partner and friend. I loved Barry and will remember him always.”

Throughout the company’s 20 years, Burnett and Wiseman approached business conservatively, yet with a strategic focus.

“Barry and I worked to develop BDR’s culture, team, and structure to stand the test of time,” Wiseman said. “We move confidently into the future, continuing to grow and help our clients drive profit and growth in their businesses.”

Business Development Resources now has 29 business coaches, 10 dedicated business trainers, and a total staff of more than 56 employees.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday December 2 at 1:00 p.m. at The Seattle Hilton Airport & Conference Center. BDR and the Burnett family encourages those who would like to honor Barry’s memory to make donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project at: https://fundraise.woundedwarriorproject.org/RTT/Fundraising/individual/Barry-Burnett-Wahoo-Memorial1