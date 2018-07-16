Milwaukee Tool Begins $32M Expansion of its Global HQ

MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee Tool will begin construction on another major expansion of its Global Headquarters Campus in Brookfield, Wisc. With a total investment of $32MM, the new advanced manufacturing and R&D facility is expected to create 350 new jobs, continuing a strong track record of rapid growth for the company within the United States.

This newest expansion will house the company’s advanced manufacturing, engineering, and global research and development center, occupying a 3.5-acre site on the company’s Global Headquarters Campus. The 114,500-square foot, multi-story building starts construction in Q3 and is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2019, bringing its global headquarter space from 390,000 square feet to an approximate 504,500 square feet.

“When you look at the growth our company has achieved in the last decade, the catalyst for our success has been, and will always be, our people. The drive, determination, and obsession of our employees has enabled us to continue delivering disruptive innovation for the professional trades and our distribution partners,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. “Our newest expansion will help us continue to grow a world-class work environment that will attract, recruit, and retain the best talent in the world.” ​

Milwaukee Tool has sustained organic double-digit growth throughout the last decade. This growth is driven by its exceptional people, the company’s focus on the professional trades and its breakthrough developments in cordless technology, advanced accessory engineering, and innovative hand tool and storage solutions.

Over the last decade Milwaukee Tool has continued to invest heavily in its national growth, making over $190MM in capital investments in the U.S., including $33.4 million in

manufacturing, tripling the workforce at its Global Headquarters Campus in Wisconsin, and growing its base of 3,500 employees nationwide. This newest expansion marks the next step in the company’s impressive growth and is a testament to its dedication to continuing all product development in the area for which it was named.