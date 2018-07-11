Menu
2018 International Solar Energy Provisions
Press Release
ICC, NFPA release comprehensive solar code document

The updated publication compiles solar energy provisions from the 2018 International Codes, 2017 National Electrical Code and related ICC standards.

BREA, CALIF. – The International Code Council and the Solar Rating and Certification Corp., in collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association, updated the 2018 International Solar Energy Provisions. This publication compiles the solar energy provisions of the 2018 International Codes and the 2017 National Electrical Code and related ICC-SRCC standards into one comprehensive document on the design, installation and administration of solar thermal and photovoltaic systems.

The ISEP is available for adoption by interested countries, states and local jurisdictions as their solar energy code, and it mirrors the format of the I-Codes, a family of fifteen modern, regularly updated building safety codes used throughout the world. The ISEP contains separate provisions for commercial and residential buildings, and two important solar standards have been included in their entirety: ICC 900/SRCC 300–2015, Solar Thermal System Standard, and ICC 901/SRCC 100–2015, Solar Thermal Collector Standard.

Additional resources, such as the Checklist and Submittal Requirements for Expedited Permitting of Solar Photovoltaic Systems and the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Site Access, are also included.

 

TAGS: Solar
