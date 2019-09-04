ICC-SRCC Expands Solar Water Heater Certification Programs

BREA, CA – The Solar Rating & Certification Corporation (ICC-SRCC), a program of the ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES), expanded its services to include certifications to CSA standards for solar thermal collectors and domestic solar water heating systems. The new certifications assess compliance to theCAN/CSA F378 Solar Collectors and CAN/CSA F379 Packaged Solar Domestic Hot Water Systems, which are referenced in the National Building Code of Canada. Certification is provided in conjunction with the ICC-ES Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas Program.

The National Building Code of Canada has long referenced the CAN/CSA F379 standard for packaged domestic solar water heating systems. In turn, the standard requires that all solar thermal collectors used in these systems be certified to the CAN/CSA F378 standard, which has many similarities to the ICC 901/SRCC 100 standard and serves as the basis of the ICC-SRCC OG-100 program for solar thermal collectors. The CAN/CSA F379 standard is similar to the ICC 900/SRCC 300 standard that is used as the basis of the ICC-SRCC OG-300 certification.

“ICC-SRCC is very pleased to announce this new certification service to meet the needs of the Canadian solar thermal industry,” said ICC-SRCC Vice President of Technical Services Shawn Martin. “We believe that our customers will value the one stop shop we can provide to efficiently meet their compliance assessment needs throughout North America.”

“Being certified by ICC-SRCC provides the means for manufacturers to become recognized global solar solution providers whose products meet applicable codes and standards,” said ICC-ES PMG Program Director Dawn LaFleur-Qualley. “We are proud that our ICC-SRCC certification programs are now recognized throughout the U.S. and Canada, and we are confident that manufacturers will benefit from our solar thermal program as it is robust, respected and provides evidence through thorough evaluation of products that they are safe for use.”

Learn more about the program at http://solar-rating.org/.