PHCC Names International Code Council as Newest Corporate Partner

Through this alliance, PHCC members will have increased access to I-Codes books and training.

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors National Association (PHCC) is pleased to announce a new corporate partnership with the International Code Council, effective November 1, 2018. The developer of a comprehensive and coordinated set of International Codes (I-Codes) and standards used in the design, build and compliance process, the Code Council joins Bradford White, Federated Insurance, InSinkErator, Kohler Co., Milwaukee Tool and Viega in this elite category of industry partners that support PHCC and its affiliates.

“We’re thrilled to officially partner with the Code Council to provide code information, books and training resources,” says PHCC President Laurie Crigler. Among the comprehensive list of International Codes are the International Plumbing Code (IPC), the International Mechanical Code (IMC), the International Residential Code (IRC), the International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC) and the International Building Code (IBC).

Through this alliance, PHCC members will have increased access to I-Codes books and training, potentially through the PHCC associations. “PHCC is fully dedicated to educating the plumbing and HVACR industry and ensuring the health, safety and comfort of society and the protection of the environment,” adds Crigler. “We’re confident that this expanded relationship with the Code Council is a valuable step toward helping our member contractors operate in full compliance with adopted codes to deliver safe, sustainable and reliable services.”

Adds Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO: “As the developers of the most widely used plumbing and mechanical codes in the United States, as well as related products and services, the Code Council has long been a strong supporter of plumbing, heating and cooling professionals. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with the industry through this partnership with PHCC.”

