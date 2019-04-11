Menu
Feldman_CoolCalc.jpg
Cool Calc Manual V2.1 software, with various functions shown.
Management>Feldmans

Calculations, Inventory, Service and More

Software designed to streamline the use of Manual J calculations, a cloud-based collaborative inventory management solution, service management software for contractors with residential and commercial clients and more.

Cool Calc Manual V2.1 (DCNE, www.coolcalc.com) is designed to streamline the use of Manual J calculations to determine the capacity of HVAC equipment when designing a home HVAC system. The app, which is compliant with ANSI/ACCA 8th Ed V2, can be used on any internet-enabled computing device. It allows users to quickly

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Technology Software
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
zipsolutions.jpg
Productivity Solutions; Contractor-Centric Social Media
Feb 28, 2019
Payzer.jpg
Money, Time and Management Solutions
Feb 12, 2019
goformz.jpg
Four Programs to Boost Efficiency
Dec 13, 2018
workwave.jpg
Field and Fleet Management Solutions
Nov 17, 2018