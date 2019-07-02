Keep on Truckin': 14 Must-See Fleet Management Apps

Let's face it — owning and operating a service company or contracting business is expensive, and a big part of that expense likely involves managing and maintaining a fleet of vehicles. Whether you have a few trucks and vans or several dozen, these 14 mobile apps are designed to help you get the most out of your fleet. Suitable for iOs and Android smart devices, these apps help you determine exactly where your vehicles are located, evaluate your drivers' behavior, monitor overall fleet performance, assess fuel usage, and much more.