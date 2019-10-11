Report Available From Verizon Connect on Commercial Vehicle Safety

A new report now available from Verizon Connet provides insights into current consumer perceptions of commercial vehicle road safety in the U.S., highlighting the role AI- and IoT-enabled smart video monitoring can play in improving safety and shifting common misperceptions. For plumbing, heating and HVAC businesses, new AI- and IoT-enabled solutions not only help improve safety, but also transform operations for improved efficiencies and business performance.

To summarize the study’s key findings:

American drivers have major misperceptions around the level of danger posed by commercial drivers. Eighty-three percent of survey respondents believe they are safer drivers than most drivers of commercial vehicles. But the reality is that only 3% of all severe crashes in the U.S. involve commercial trucks.

So, why does the perception of unsafe commercial drivers persist? The study reveals an overwhelming majority of American drivers say they have witnessed a commercial vehicle driving dangerously. Eighty-one percent of respondents said they have witnessed a commercial vehicle being driven dangerously on the road, with more than half (54%) of those also saying they have also witnessed an accident involving a commercial vehicle.

Drivers behaving badly: More than 2 in 3 (69%) people who have witnessed a commercial vehicle driving dangerously have seen a commercial vehicle speeding on the highway. Other top dangerous maneuvers that have been observed include abrupt lane changes (55%), driving erratically – e.g. swerving in and out of lanes (46%), running or nearly running off the road (38%) and taking turns or corners too quickly (37%).

People by far believe the most effective way to reduce the number of accidents involving commercial vehicles is to monitor drivers when they are on the road. Nearly 3 in 4 (74%) respondents agreed that commercial vehicle drivers shouldn't be allowed on the road without a dashboard camera or some sort of video monitoring of their driving habits. Forty-two percent believe installing a dashboard camera is the number one way to reduce the number of accidents involving commercial vehicles.

Verizon Connect recently launched a new smart video solution, Verizon Connect Integrated Video, bringing advanced AI- and IoT-based technology to fleets and fleet managers. The smart dash-cam uses AI to intelligently capture and automatically classify video of harsh driving events, providing real data insights that help commercial drivers stay safe on the road and also protect them against false claims in the event of any incident.

The report can be downloaded for free by clicking the download button below. A video demo of the Integrated Video system can be viewed here.