Employees Happier, Healthier, More Productive in LEED Buildings

Washington, D.C. – According to a new survey released today from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), employees who work in LEED-certified green buildings are happier, healthier and more productive than employees in conventional and non-LEED buildings. The survey also shows that a majority of office workers want to work for companies that are value-oriented, take stances on important issues like sustainability, and do their part for making a positive difference in the world. In fact, 84 percent of respondents prefer to work for a company that has a strong, concrete mission and positive values.

“Employees know that green building programs like LEED help companies to develop responsible, sustainable and specific plans for green energy, water, waste, transportation and many other factors accountable for the human experience,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC.

When it comes to choosing a new job, findings show that people’s decisions were influenced by whether or not the workplace was in a LEED-certified building. More than 90 percent of respondents in LEED-certified green buildings say they are satisfied on the job and 79 percent say they would choose a job in a LEED-certified building over a non-LEED building.

“We discovered that today’s employees are more motivated than ever to work for a company that promotes not just a higher standard of living for its employees, but also of its community,” continued Ramanujam. “In today’s highly competitive job market, if companies want to attract and retain highly-skilled, talented employees, they must demonstrate a commitment to environmental, human and economic sustainability.”

LEED buildings are linked to improved productivity, health and wellness, and the survey showed that these attributes, as well as a space that provides clean and high-quality indoor air, directly contribute to employees feeling happy and fulfilled at work. More than 80 percent of respondents say that being productive on the job and having access to clean, high-quality indoor air contributes to their overall workplace happiness

In addition, 85 percent of employees in LEED-certified buildings also say their access to quality outdoor views and natural sunlight boosts their overall productivity and happiness, and 80 percent say the enhanced air quality improves their physical health and comfort.

The survey, conducted by Porter Novelli on behalf of USGBC, included 1,001 workers in the U.S. who are employed full-time or part-time, or self-employed but work in an office building setting.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was developed by USGBC and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system with more than 94,000 projects participating in 167 countries and territories. In addition to focusing on strategies that help address climate change, LEED prioritizes actions that promote the health and wellbeing of the people within buildings and spaces.