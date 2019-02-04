Menu
Danfoss Accepting Entries for Tenth Annual Envisioneer of the Year Award Competition

Award recognizes OEMs, building owners, municipalities, contractors, and end users for advancement in energy efficiency, environmental responsibility.

Danfoss is accepting entries for its tenth annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition. Interested participants may enter by submitting an application by May 30, 2019. Applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel of third-party judges representing various disciplines.

Launched in 2010, the competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), building owners, municipalities, contractors and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility, or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months using Danfoss products or solutions to realize significant energy and environmental savings.

In 2018, Danfoss recognized both Escambia County School District (Pensacola, Florida) and Multistack with EnVisioneer of the Year awards.

