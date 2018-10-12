ASHRAE and ASPE Strengthen Partnership with Signing of New MOU Agreement

ASHRAE and the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the organizations' relationship.

The MOU was signed by 2018–2019 ASHRAE President-Elect Darryl Boyce, ASHRAE Executive Vice President Jeff Littleton, 2016–2018 ASPE President Mitch Clemente, CPD, FASPE, and ASPE Executive Director/CEO Billy Smith, FASPE, on October 1. The agreement defines parameters on how the two societies will collaborate more closely to continue furthering and promoting the advancements of a more sustainable built environment.

These include but are not limited to general advocacy, research, technical committee coordination, joint conferences and meetings, training and education programs, publication distribution, and chapter collaboration.

"We are excited about exploring collaborative ventures with ASPE," says Sheila J. Hayter, 2018–2019 ASHRAE President. "Many ASHRAE members work in firms that provide a full spectrum of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services. The water/energy nexus in buildings is becoming more pronounced as we push buildings to perform using integrated building design tools and techniques."

"Working with other professional societies in the broader engineering community is critical in today's fast-paced world of evolving technologies and engineering methods," says Smith. "We look forward to working together with ASHRAE to promote ongoing education, best practices, networking, and new technologies for a more sophisticated and sustainable indoor environment."