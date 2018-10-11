Hartland Controls Enters the Wholesale Market

ROCK FALLS, IL, August 29, 2018—Hartland Controls, the leading manufacturer of electrical controls for HVAC manufacturers, has entered into the wholesale/distribution market, giving contractors access to OEM quality replacement components.

“We see this as a big advantage for contractors,” said Hartland CEO Jim Fisher. “OEM quality replacement components ensure contractors are not getting callbacks due to components that don’t measure up.” Hartland products, including DP contactors, capacitors, transformers and relays, are engineered and tested at the U.S. headquarters in Rock Falls, Illinois.

“Our products have been proven by our OEM success, with over 80% of HVAC OEMs using our controls for more than 15 years,” Fisher said. “We’re excited to help contractors be

more successful and help protect their reputations in the field.”

Hartland Controls carries a substantial finished-product inventory at its 152,000 square foot Illinois facility to minimize product lead time. According to John Saathoff, Sales Manager, “We’re bringing an ever-expanding product portfolio to the wholesale market. Quality products, inventory commitment, deep knowledge of electrical controls and outstanding, personal customer service differentiate our business. The wholesale channel can’t go wrong with us.”