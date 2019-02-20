Rinnai to Feature Home Automation Center at International Builders’ Show

Tankless gas water heater manufacturer Rinnai Corp. has added Samsung SmartThings to its tankless water heater lines. With SmartThings’ new water heater category, featuring only Rinnai tankless water heaters, homeowners can activate their recirculation system by simply entering their home and disable it when they drive away for work via Rinnai’s Control-R Wi-Fi module.

Rinnai will showcase its home automation technology in booth No. N1127 at the 2019 International Builders’ Show, Feb. 19-21 in Las Vegas

“SmartThings allows homeowners to connect their devices and manage them as one,” said Mark Buss, vice president of marketing for Rinnai. “This gives homeowners more convenience and control over their tankless water heater than ever before.”

Rinnai also supports voice control for both recirculation and water temperature with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. These integrations allow users to control their tankless water heater with more than 20 unique phrases.

“At Rinnai, we have a fierce commitment to product innovation,” said Ray VanAssche, vice president of innovation for Rinnai. “We now support and integrate with three of the most recognized smart home products in the industry.”