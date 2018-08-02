Carnevale Promoted to CEO of Bradford White Corporation

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of R. Bruce Carnevale to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. In his new position, Carnevale will have overall responsibility for Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems, Niles Steel Tank and Bradford White Canada.

“Bruce has been a proven leader throughout his 22-year career at Bradford White, and he has assembled a talented and dedicated team across our Corporation that will assure the success of our company and customers well into the future,” said Nick Giuffre. On August 1, 2018, immediately following Giuffre’s retirement, Carnevale assumed the role of CEO, while retaining his current role as President of Bradford White Corporation.

According to Giuffre, “I knew that one day I would step aside, and have worked diligently with our leadership team and Board of Directors to implement our leadership succession strategy. We take succession planning very seriously to ensure the long-term well-being of the company and its employees, as well as our customers and business partners, and I am confident that Bradford White will continue to grow and prosper under Bruce’s leadership.”

Carnevale began his career with Bradford White in 1996, serving as the Product Manager of International Sales. Since June of 2017, Carnevale has been serving as President and COO. Carnevale is also a member of the corporation’s board of directors, a trustee of the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and actively serves on several committees and boards in support of the plumbing and HVAC industries.

“I am truly honored to lead our team of talented, dedicated and passionate industry professionals as we work harder and smarter than ever to be the best supplier to our customers,” said Carnevale.