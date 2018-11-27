Mike Doorhy Joins Weil-McLain as Vice President / General Manager

BURR RIDGE, IL– Weil-McLain, a leading designer and manufacturer of hydronic comfort heating systems for residential, commercial and institutional buildings, announces the appointment of Mike Doorhy as Vice President / General Manager. In this important leadership role, Doorhy will be responsible for executing Weil-McLain’s ongoing product line expansion, channel management and customer support strategies designed to meet the evolving needs of building owners, installers, specifiers and channel partners.

“Mike’s proven track record in leading growth transformations, his deep understanding of critical building infrastructure applications, and his strong technical skills in managing complex channel structures and highly engineered product categories will be tremendous assets to Weil-McLain,” said John Swann, president of Weil-McLain. “His experience is an ideal fit as we accelerate our investment and growth across both residential and commercial heating segments, with a strong focus on high efficiency products, advanced controls and other emerging technologies.”

Most recently, Doorhy served as Executive Vice President for the largest business unit within Panduit, a global manufacturer of physical infrastructure equipment supporting power, communications, control and security systems. At Panduit, Doorhy also held leadership positions in engineering, product management, operations and business development.

Doorhy has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette University, a master’s in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, and a MBA from DePaul University.