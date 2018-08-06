Menu
Tim Dunphy.
Management

RIDGID Names Tim Dunphy Marketing Director of Underground Technologies

ELYRIA, OHIO – Tim Dunphy has been named Marketing Director of Underground Technologies for RIDGID in Elyria, Ohio. In this role, Dunphy will manage new product development, partner relations and new business opportunities for the RIDGID line of diagnostics, inspection, locating and drain cleaning products.

Dunphy is an accomplished marketing leader with global expertise in market and brand strategy, new product development, omni-channel marketing communications, and market research. He has more than 20 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods and durables marketing. His proven ability to develop and implement marketing strategies, combined with his knowledge of the tool industry, make him an asset to the RIDGID team.

“Tim is a proven leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Underground Technologies team,” said Wyatt Kilmartin, vice president and general manager, global underground technologies, RIDGID. “RIDGID continues to push the envelope in the diagnostics, inspection, locating and drain cleaning categories and Tim is well-suited to drive our next-level innovations.”

Dunphy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Florida.

