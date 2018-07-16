TDIndustries Promotes David Fultz to Senior VP

DALLAS – TDIndustries, one of the leading mechanical construction and facilities services companies in Texas and the United States, has promoted David Fultz to Senior Vice President of Dallas Special Projects.

Fultz, who was previously a vice president of Dallas Special Projects, is responsible for sales, business development, estimating and operations for the company's Dallas Special Projects Group. During his tenure at TD, Fultz has played a key role in many projects, including Children’s Medical Center.

Fultz graduated from SMU and began working with TD in 2008. He earned his professional engineer’s license in 2013 and was promoted to Special Projects Operations Manager in 2014.

“David brings a unique blend of engineering expertise, operational experience and strategic perspective to our Special Projects Team,” said Mike Kotubey, President of TD’s North Texas Division. “He is a true Servant Leader who is respected by both our partners and customers.”