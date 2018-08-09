Ferguson Acquires Four Companies in July

Ferguson, the largest U.S. distributor of plumbing supplies, PVF, waterworks and fire and fabrication products, has announced four acquisitions that will grow its commercial and residential business in Louisiana, Kentucky and California:

Appliance Distributors of Louisiana is a Baton Rouge-based appliance showroom serving homeowners, contractors, builders and kitchen designers in south Louisiana and eastern Mississippi. The company will provide a brick and mortar showroom presence for Ferguson in Baton Rouge and will support existing residential builder business in the area. Ferguson will expand the company’s showroom with the addition of plumbing and lighting to better serve the builder/designer community. The company will operate as ADL, a Ferguson enterprise for a period of time before transitioning to the Ferguson brand.

is a Baton Rouge-based appliance showroom serving homeowners, contractors, builders and kitchen designers in south Louisiana and eastern Mississippi. The company will provide a brick and mortar showroom presence for Ferguson in Baton Rouge and will support existing residential builder business in the area. Ferguson will expand the company’s showroom with the addition of plumbing and lighting to better serve the builder/designer community. The company will operate as ADL, a Ferguson enterprise for a period of time before transitioning to the Ferguson brand. Brock-McVey i s a seven-location plumbing and HVAC supplier headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. The acquisition expands Ferguson’s brick and mortar footprint in Kentucky, adding locations in Corbin, Prestonsburg and Eastern Louisville. Brock-McVey also has locations in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Lexington and Morehead. The company will operate as Brock-McVey, a Ferguson enterprise for a period of time before transitioning to the Ferguson brand.

s a seven-location plumbing and HVAC supplier headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. The acquisition expands Ferguson’s brick and mortar footprint in Kentucky, adding locations in Corbin, Prestonsburg and Eastern Louisville. Brock-McVey also has locations in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Lexington and Morehead. The company will operate as Brock-McVey, a Ferguson enterprise for a period of time before transitioning to the Ferguson brand. The Lighting Design Center is a lighting showroom serving architects, builders, designers and homeowners in Santa Rosa, California. The company offers lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, decorative mirrors, window treatments, furniture and home accessories. Ferguson plans to rebrand the company to a Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery destination showroom and introduce plumbing and appliances.

is a lighting showroom serving architects, builders, designers and homeowners in Santa Rosa, California. The company offers lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, decorative mirrors, window treatments, furniture and home accessories. Ferguson plans to rebrand the company to a Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery destination showroom and introduce plumbing and appliances. Wright Plumbing Supply is a single location plumbing supplier serving commercial and residential contractors in Los Angeles and Orange County, CA. The company’s location allows Ferguson to better serve its customers in a densely populated area and complements nearby Ferguson locations. The company will operate as Wright Plumbing Supply, a Ferguson enterprise for a period of time before transitioning to the Ferguson brand.