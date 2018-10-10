Sloan Reinforces the Importance of Hygiene Ahead of Global Handwashing Day

FRANKLIN PARK, IL – Sloan, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, is proud to support the objectives of Global Handwashing Day on Oct. 15.

Now in its 10th year, Global Handwashing Day is a day of global advocacy dedicated to increasing awareness on the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective way to prevent disease and save lives. This year’s theme is “clean hands – a recipe for health,” focusing on the connection between handwashing and nutrition, and will be celebrated by over 200 million people in over 100 countries.

“Handwashing is the most effective means to reduce the spread of germs and prevent infection,” said Andrew Warnes, Sloan Product Line Manager, Faucets. “Not only does Sloan stand behind such an important cause, but we’re working each day to develop products to improve hand hygiene. Sloan has the world’s largest installed base of touchless faucets in commercial applications so we have a significant impact on hygienic handwashing.”

According to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), “Handwashing causes a significant reduction in the carriage of potential pathogens on the hands.” Yet, according to APIC’s Guideline for Handwashing and Hand Antisepsis in Health Care Settings, proper handwashing occurs only about half as often as it should and usually for a shorter duration than recommended.

“Manual faucets are now consistently being replaced with sensor-operated faucets that can contribute to a higher level of handwashing hygiene,” said Warnes. “Our new Optima Series faucets are able to count and report the frequency and duration of activations and are giving us more data about faucet use than has ever been available before on a large scale.”

Additional features such as LCD displays guide users through handwashing recommendations while gooseneck spouts enable handwashing up to the elbows as both contribute to sanitary results for handwashing.

Sloan is not only committed to developing low-flow faucets and hygiene-friendly fixtures, but pairs them with sensor-based soap dispensers to make the handwashing process as hygienic and simple as possible for the end-user.

Sloan’s AER-DEC® integrated sink system caters to the entire handwashing experience all within arm’s length, as a faucet, soap dispenser and hand dryer all work together in a touch-free, hygienic system. Sloan’s soap dispensers not only provide a sanitary restroom experience, but are now available in special finishes – polished brass, brushed nickel, brushed stainless and polished chrome finish to elevate the commercial restroom aesthetic.

Visit the Global Handwashing Day website for more information on how to get involved and follow Sloan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for updates on its hygienic faucets and soap dispensers.