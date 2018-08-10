Enviro Water Products Announces Strategic Partnership with Nexstar

DELAND, FL – Enviro Water Products, a leading manufacturer of technologically advanced, environmentally friendly water filtration and conditioning solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with Nexstar Network, an organization known for sharing best practices and business development strategies for independent businesses in the residential service industry. Nexstar Network is currently a trusted business partner for more than 600 member contractors and is highly selective when choosing its Strategic Partners for their organization. In addition to the benefits of Strategic Partners such as Enviro, Nexstar members have access to comprehensive business training, proprietary processes and systems along with dedicated business, call center and marketing coaches.

The Strategic Partnership leadership team at Nexstar includes Susan Tigner, Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Janet Wopinski, Strategic Partner Assistant Manager. Their communication with Tony Friesl, EVP of Enviro Water Products, and Justin Barker, Vice President of Sales at Enviro, made this mutually beneficial partnership a reality.

“We partnered with Enviro Water Products to provide our Nexstar members with added value options when choosing from Enviro’s portfolio of advanced water filtration and conditioning products, as well as to offer our members access to training and insights on how to use water treatment as a way to grow their business,” noted Tigner. “We’re thrilled to share this news, and to see firsthand how this partnership will positively impact our membership.

“Being named a Strategic Partner by Nexstar, a top-rated contractor networking group, is truly exciting, as it allows us to work with a growing number of contractors nationwide to help expand their business by providing them with access to our full line of water treatment products,” said Barker. “We are also honored to be recognized for the high-quality of the products we provide, as Nexstar only partners with industry leaders across all product categories.”