Menu
Feldman_3Connect.jpg
The 3Connect scheduling screen.
Technology>Software

Inventory, Service, and Productivity

Reviews of Acctivate Inventory and Business Management Software, 3C Connect service management software, and PipelineDeals CRM software.

Acctivate Inventory and Business Management Software for QuickBooks (Alterity, Inc. http://bit.ly/2J7uHTW,  817/870-1311, available based in the cloud or on premise), tracks inventory locations and levels and product availability, along with various service management tools. The software allows an unlimited number of

Register to view the full article

Registration on Contractor allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert analysis, and in-depth technical procedures.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Payments_HardHats.jpg
Why Your Construction Company Needs a Payments Strategy
May 09, 2019
BrandAmbassador.jpg
Job Crafting Our Industry Ambassadors
May 09, 2019
Bridging the gap between ERP and field service
Bridging the gap between ERP and field service
Apr 22, 2019
Feldman_CoolCalc.jpg
Calculations, Inventory, Service and More
Apr 11, 2019