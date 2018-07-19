Bosch Thermotechnology Corp. Partners with Local University Capstone Program

WATERTOWN, MA – Bosch Thermotechnology Corp. sponsored three students enrolled in the University of Rhode Island’s (URI) Electrical and Computer (ELECOMP) Capstone Design Program for the 2017-2018 school year, a course that promotes collaboration between senior-level engineering students and industry sponsors to design, build, program and test solutions to real-world problems.

The Bosch ELECOMP project’s purpose was to investigate ways to extend and improve the lifespan of HVAC products. The students analyzed and reviewed the components of Bosch’s Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) Air Source Heat Pump and Packaged Water Source Heat Pump, with the goal of improving future HVAC system design through their insights. The assignment included hardware and electrical tasks, as well as firmware, software and computer tasks.

The Bosch technical directors supporting the project included Jerry Huson, controls engineering group manager and Mike Caneja, IoT product manager. The consulting technical director was Mike D. Smith, founder and principal designer at Bold Circuit LLC.

“As a URI alumnus who participated in the ELECOMP Capstone Design program, I speak from experience when I say these projects are valuable for both parties,” Caneja said. “The next generation of engineers gain hands-on experience, and the fresh ideas from these up-and-coming technicians give us new perspectives to help drive innovation.”

The project culminated in April 2018, when the students presented a working prototype at the University of Rhode Island’s ELECOMP Capstone Summit 2018. The presentation also included other key accomplishments from the project such as the development of their hardware and software specifications, as well as the implementation of those specifications into their working prototype.

“This successful partnership with the University of Rhode Island spurred collaboration between students and Bosch technical directors on a meaningful project for the HVAC industry,” said Goncalo Costa, director of air conditioning at Bosch Thermotechnology. “Bosch’s new Watertown headquarters is located in a major hub for higher education, and we’re looking forward to partnering with more universities in Boston and the central New England area.”