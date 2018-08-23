Oracle Innovation Lab Drives Digital Transformation in Construction and Engineering

DEERFIELD, IL — Oracle Construction and Engineering today unveiled its Innovation Lab, a facility designed to accelerate efforts to help project- and asset-intensive organizations explore the latest technologies and drive digital transformation.



A simulated project worksite with integrated technologies, the Construction and Engineering Innovation Lab enables visitors to interact with leading-edge solutions, including connected devices, autonomous vehicles, drones, augmented reality, visualization, and artificial intelligence tools. By presenting these hands-on experiences within a simulated connected worksite, the Innovation Lab is able to powerfully bring to life the performance improvements and data insights these technologies can deliver.



“Advances in technology are reshaping the industry landscape at an accelerating pace. Our Innovation Lab enables organizations to experience firsthand how new technologies can help drive better project outcomes in critical areas such as safety, productivity and quality,” said Mike Sicilia, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Construction and Engineering. “We are excited to welcome our current and prospective customers, partners, the academic community and others to our Innovation Lab to help them experience the future of projects.”



The vision for the Innovation Lab, which is located outside Chicago in Deerfield, Ill., was shaped in part by input from several Oracle Construction and Engineering customers as well as technology providers. The Innovation Lab experiences will feature technologies that integrate with Oracle solutions to enable collaboration and unlock critical project intelligence to enhance outcomes and drive continuous improvement.

Technology providers that will participate in the Innovation Lab at launch include:

Assemble Systems, an Autodesk company, provides a SaaS solution that enables construction professionals to condition, query and connect BIM data to key workflows across bid management, estimating, scheduling, site management and finance.

Bosch is empowering more productivity on the job site through their connected tools and asset solutions.

DAQRI empowers workforces by linking digital content to the real world to accelerate productivity, communication, and key business processes.

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location, HERE empowers its customers to achieve better outcomes.

Jovix, a material readiness application developed by Atlas RFID for the construction market, keeps crews productive with accurate and real-time information about material availability relative to the construction plan and schedule.

Reconstruct provides a 3D timeline that tracks visual progress, labor productivity, and predictive analytics that empower executives and their project teams to take actions to stay on time and on budget.

Triax’s platform connects the construction jobsite and provides real-time visibility into workers, safety, equipment, and asset management.

In addition, the Innovation Lab will feature a demonstration of Oracle Live Experience Cloud, showcasing modern engagement for cross-worksite experiences.

“Oracle Construction and Engineering continues to drive digital transformation with initiatives such as our new Innovation Lab, empowering customers with the technology and insights they need to improve outcomes across the project and asset lifecycle. Oracle will continue to collaborate with our customers and partners to foster new advancements that help organizations navigate challenges and capitalize on new opportunities,” added Sicilia.