REHAU Offers BIM Files for Plumbing, Mechanical Systems Through UNIFI

Subscribers to the cloud-based UNIFI platform Connect can locate and adopt manufacturer content into their internal libraries.

LEESBURG, VA – The REHAU BIM library is now available on UNIFI, the industry-leading BIM content management platform, allowing architectural and engineering firms to design with REHAU PEXa plumbing and radiant heating/cooling content directly in Autodesk® Revit® models.

Subscribers to the cloud-based platform UNIFI Connect can locate and adopt manufacturer content into their internal libraries. Collaboration and data exchange between all parties is reliable because data is accessed and updated in real time. BIM library administrators are alerted when manufacturers update their content libraries, facilitating timely updates within their open projects and their internal libraries.

“Our new BIM library is a great addition to our technical services, which include continuing education training, design and takeoff software for material estimating, specifications and radiant heating/cooling design services,” said Jonathan Bittenbender, director of engineering for REHAU’s building solutions division. “With this array of online and staff services, architects and engineers can be assured of the support they need to successfully specify and implement REHAU systems.”

Among the components in the REHAU BIM library are the RAUPEX crosslinked polyethylene (PEXa) pipe, EVERLOC+TM polymer and lead-free brass compression-sleeve fittings and radiant distribution manifolds offered throughout the United States and Canada.

Designers can access the REHAU BIM library through UNIFI at http://unifilabs.com or download files from the REHAU Resource Center at: http://www.na.rehau.com/bim. Designers who do not already have a UNIFI subscription can request a free trial at http://unifilabs.com/free-trial.

For more information, contact REHAU, [email protected], or visit http://www.na.rehau.com/mp.

TAGS: Software Piping Piping Contractor Plumbing
