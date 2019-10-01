Verizon Connect Recognized in 6 Categories in G2’s Fall Report

Verizon Connect has been selected as the winner in six unique categories in G2’s annual fall 2019 report. Verizon Connect won in: transportation management, fleet management, route planning, implementation (best/easiest to implement), relationship (best relationship) and usability (ease of use).

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site with 2.5 million visitors per month. The company offers real-time and unbiased user reviews help businesses objectively assess what is best for their customers and markets.

"These reports are indicative of Verizon Connect's commitment to providing innovative technologies and a best in class user experience to customers," said Erin Cave, VP, Product Management, Verizon Connect. "They represent the voice of the user and offer key insights into what products they find most valuable to their business and are proof that we continue to deliver customers innovative solutions that exceed their expectations."

These wins represent Verizon Connect’s commitment to constant innovation. Over the last 12 months, Verizon Connect has launched the following:

Integrated Video , a AI enabled dash cam that intelligently classifies harsh driving events

Field Service Dispatch, which provides tighter integration between the fleet dispatchers and on-site service professionals

Navigation Mobile App, which helps provide drivers directions - based on vehicle and load types - to reduce miles driven and improve overall driver safety

For more information on G2, visit www.g2.com. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com.