KoKo Drains: Drain Cleaning at its Best

Having built a reputation on services that people can trust, KoKo Drains, South Pasadena, Calif., has been serving the local area with drain cleaning and sewer cleaning services, providing camera inspections with marked pipe location, repairs and cleans of drains or sewer pipes by way of cabling and hydro jetting, as well as toilet and garbage disposal installations. Koko Drains also repairs or replaces waste drainage piping, clean-out installation, pipe descaling, as well as trenchless rehabilitation services, and more.

With a priority for excellent customer service and satisfaction, KoKo Drains is known for its integrity and quality of work. “We are very passionate about doing a thorough job while providing excellent customer service,” says Krikor Chiranian, owner of Koko Drains. “I believe honesty is the only policy.”

According to Chiranian, the only competition he sees really, is always striving to do better. “My only competition is within me, to better myself and my abilities, and to achieve goals I set for myself, my life and my business.”

Krikor “Koko” Chiranian, owner of Koko Drains.

Intro to the Trades

Krikor’s interest in the trades piqued when he would go out on runs with his father, a plumber for more than 50 years. At a very young age, Krikor recalls helping his father with plumbing projects. “One day—I was just 20 years old—we were at a call for a kitchen sink drain stoppage and my dad couldn’t clear it, as his cable couldn’t reach the blockage,” says Chiranian.

“So, he called a man named Ole who had just started his own drain cleaning company. Ole came out with his Gorlitz Go 50 1/2” cable and cleaned the kitchen drain from the clean out, and I looked at my dad and said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ I asked Ole right then and there if he would be willing to hire me, and he did. He’s taught me everything I know.”

Krikor worked for Ole for 11 years before venturing out to start Koko Drains, which he has been running for the past six years. By the way, Koko Drains was named after Krikor’s nickname. “My given name is Krikor, and since I can remember, my family would only call me Koko. In my career in drain cleaning, everyone has always known me as, and called me by, Koko. So, it really stuck with me,” says Koko, I mean, Krikor.=

Brand Loyalty

With the amount of business that is dependent on drain cleaning—and going through the daily grind and the rigors of drain cleaning—KoKo Drains is adamant about the tools and technology it trusts on the jobsite, and RIDGID has been the go-to plumbing tool company for its drain cleaning needs. For example, “RIDGID sewer cameras enable us to see the true condition within drain and sewer pipes, which allows us to diagnose situations and provide necessary services. The FlexShafts allow us to perform wall-to-wall cleaning and are quick to set up and complete the job, which saves time,” says Chiranian.

Moreover, Koko Drains relies on the RIDGID SeeSnake mini camera with TruSense technology—which provides down pipe visibility, vastly improved with High Dynamic Range (HDR), giving more clearly defined details of the pipe characteristics—and SeeSnake microDrain camera reels and video inspection system, with the CS12x, CS65x and CS10 SeeSnake monitors. In addition, KoKo Drains uses the RIDGID NaviTrack Scout Locator, RIDGID K9-102 and K9-204 FlexShaft drain cleaning machines. Of course, RIDGID drills, pipe wrenches and Press Snap Soil Pipe Cutters always accompany Krikor on the jobsite.

“We were hydro jetting through a vent on the roof to clear what we thought was a sewer stoppage,” says Chiranian. “The jetter nozzle actually got stuck in a huge amount of sanitary wipes at the entrance to the septic tank. We ran our RIDGID camera equipment into the sewer vent, down the line—which was full of sewage—where our jetter nozzle was stuck. We marked the precise location of the septic tank, and the jetter nozzle using our scout locator. We began excavating and retrieved our equipment,” continues Chiranian.

Going Social

Speaking of technology—and moving into the 21st century—Krikor admits that social media has helped his brand and has allowed him to connect and network with peers throughout the industry, especially other plumbers and drain specialists around the world. “Through social media we are constantly learning about new technology that helps us grow,” says Chiranian. “We also have gained many good friends and clients who use us regularly as a direct effect of social media.”

If you are on social media, Instagram especially, give Krikor and KoKo Drains a follow @koko.drains. You’ll be glad you did.