Geberit Participates in UA Instructor Training Program

DES PLAINES, IL — Geberit North America recently participated in the 2018 United Association (UA) Instructor Training Program, which ran from August 11 to 17, 2018 at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Geberit representatives provided instruction to attendees on the installation, maintenance and benefits of Geberit in-wall systems for wall-hung plumbing fixtures, showcasing the versatility of Geberit products in modern plumbing applications, including ADA and universal design.

The UA Instructor Training Program is a 200- or 120-hour certificate program exclusively for instructors who are members of the United Association. The week-long program enhances scientific and technical knowledge and refines teaching techniques, equipping UA instructors to promote the achievement of students in an increasingly complex field. With over 200 faculty, industry representatives and manufacturers participating, and over 100 courses offered, the event provides the comprehensive education necessary to keep the plumbing and pipefitting industries on the cutting edge of twenty-first century advancements.

Participants noted the particular relevance of the introduction to Geberit products, with an increasing number of their projects prioritizing space savings for ADA and aging in place.

“The event in Ann Arbor was an incredible experience,” says Ronn Jefferson, product manager for Geberit North America. “Our audience was very enthusiastic about the introduction to Geberit products, especially the benefits provided in terms of maintenance, space savings, and accessibility. The effort and detail put into the program at every level demonstrates how committed the United Association is to promoting excellence in the industry.”

Participants noted the particular relevance of the introduction to Geberit products, with an increasing number of their projects prioritizing space savings for ADA and aging in place. They also applauded the built-in dual-flush capability provided by Geberit in-wall systems, a distinct advantage now that more and more people are seeking ways to save water.

“The United Association is securing the future of the industry by investing in quality education,” Jefferson adds. “Geberit North America is proud to play a small role in their efforts.”

To learn more about the United Association and their educational programs visit http://www.ua.org/.