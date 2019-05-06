Menu
Little Red Schoolhouse Reopens

Following extensive remodeling, the updated Little Red Schoolhouse showcases the latest technologies, products and system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

Xylem Bell & Gossett’s Little Red Schoolhouse, the premier training and education center for the hydronic heating, cooling and plumbing industries, opened its doors once again on April 18, following an extensive remodeling project.

Emphasizing a systems-based concept of teaching since its inception in 1954, the updated Little Red Schoolhouse will also showcase the latest technologies, products and system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

There are three new demonstration areas focused on variable speed controller technology, plumbing products and service and maintenance. Each demo area features functional displays of Bell & Gossett products for a variety of applications. This distinctive and hands-on educational experience for engineers, contractors and other HVAC and plumbing professionals is offered free of charge and is accredited by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

