SJE Rhombus Holds September Training Session

DETROIT LAKES, MN – Twice a year, SJE Rhombus holds training sessions that let their customers get to know their products better. This year’s second training ran from September 11-12 at the company’s headquarters in Detroit Lakes, Minn. The training involved many sessions, ranging from presentations to hands-on workshops like panel assembly. Attendees were a mix of installers, distributors, engineers, manufacturers reps, and OEMs.

Attendees first got an overview of SJE Rhombus and the products they manufacture. Then they were taken on a full tour of the manufacturing facility, where the floats, panels, and more are made, tested, and shipped. They also got to work hands-on with the products in a panel assembly session. Other sessions included control panel breakout groups and panel troubleshooting.

During their visit to the SJE Rhombus headquarters, attendees also got an opportunity to enjoy the Detroit Lakes community. On the afternoon of the second day, they picked either a fishing excursion on Detroit Lake or golfing at one of the area courses. They also experienced some of the local cuisine during the evening dinners.

For the SJE Rhombus staff, training provides a chance to interact directly with customers from all over the world.

SJE Rhombus holds two trainings a year, in June and September. Trainings have become quite popular, often filling up months in advance. If you are interested in attending an SJE Rhombus training event, please contact Sharlene Delaney at [email protected].

SJE Rhombus is a leading pump control solutions provider, combining over 40 years of expertise in pump controls with the latest technology. With corporate headquarters located in Detroit Lakes, MN, SJE Rhombus does business globally from eight locations across the United States and Asia. SJE Rhombus is a 100% employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.