Should you blow down a boiler at high fire or low fire? When performing a bottom blowdown, firing rate matters more than most operators realize. Find out why on this episode. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.