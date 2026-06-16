Don’t Reinstall a Boiler Float Head Until You Do This

Pulling and inspecting float heads is a yearly boiler maintenance task, but getting them reinstalled correctly matters just as much as inspecting them. In this Weekly Boiler Tip, Richie breaks down three key things that help prevent leaks, cracked float heads, and repeat repairs: proper surface preparation, clean bolt holes, and even gasket compression using a star pattern. Skipping the prep may save a few minutes upfront, but it can cost you a lot more time if the gasket does not seal and you have to start over. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.