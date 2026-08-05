Steam Trap Testing: Failed Open vs. Failed Closed Explained

A failed steam trap can kill production, flood your system with condensate, and cost you far more than the trap itself. Here's how to actually know if yours is working. Jude walks through three methods for testing steam traps—temperature gun, visual inspection, and ultrasonic testing—and explains exactly what failed open vs. failed closed looks like in the real world. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.