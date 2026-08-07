What To Know About Boiler Refractory

Refractory is one of the most important—and most overlooked—components of a boiler system. In this video, we explain what boiler refractory is, why it matters, where it's located, and the warning signs that it may be failing. Learn how damaged refractory can reduce efficiency, increase fuel costs, lead to costly repairs, and impact the overall performance of your boiler. We also dive into 4 different types of boiler refractory that we commonly see. Whether you're a facility manager, maintenance technician, or plant engineer, understanding boiler refractory is essential for extending equipment life and preventing unexpected downtime. To to learn more about boiler refractory repair visit info.rasmech.com/BoilerRefractoryRepair.