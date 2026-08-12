Low Water Cutoff Testing: Blowdown vs. Slow Drain Method

In this installment of Weekly Boiler Tips Jude walks through two methods for testing a low water cutoff: the standard daily blowdown and the slow drain method. He covers what each test proves, what each one misses, and how often you should use each approach. A low water cutoff that doesn't trip under real conditions is a false sense of security. Understanding the difference between these two test methods could prevent a serious boiler failure. Safety notice: Always consult experts for complex repairs. Weekly Boiler Tips are compiled by the knowledgeable and remarkably prolific content creators at WARE, a family owned, third-generation, 69-year-old commercial and industrial boiler rental and service firm based in Louisville KY. You can learn all about this and more at WARE's Boiler University.