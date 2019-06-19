Menu
Video

We Still Love Design/Build. Do You?

Design/Build is still considered to be the most efficient and effective delivery method for new mechanical HVAC installations and retrofits. We want to see one of your best recent Design/Build projects. But we do have some questions.

The Contracting Business HVAC Design/Build Awards recognizes excellence in new mechanical HVAC installations and building HVAC retrofits.

We are again issuing a call for entries, to be included in an upcoming fall series. And, as we have started to do recently, all qualified entries will be published, in a variety of size categories. 

Please submit your entry by September 16, 2019. Projects must include high-res jpeg photographs taken with a quality camera, not a phone camera.

THIS IS RESTRICTED TO INDEPENDENT MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR TEAMS that use the Design/Build delivery method. Projects completed by or written by manufacturers, even if completed for the contractor, will not be included. 

Click DOWNLOAD below for all entry criteria.

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EarthCamLibertyMuseum copy.jpg
4k Time-Lapse to Celebrate Statue of Liberty Museum Opening
May 14, 2019
Victaulic_video.jpg
Victaulic Celebrates Centennial 'Innoversary' With New Video
Feb 25, 2019
statue_of_liberty_museum.jpg
Construction Time-Lapse of the Statue of Liberty Museum
Oct 30, 2018
EarthCam Premieres Construction Time-Lapse for LA Rams' New Stadium
Sep 17, 2018