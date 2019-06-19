We Still Love Design/Build. Do You?

The Contracting Business HVAC Design/Build Awards recognizes excellence in new mechanical HVAC installations and building HVAC retrofits.

We are again issuing a call for entries, to be included in an upcoming fall series. And, as we have started to do recently, all qualified entries will be published, in a variety of size categories.

Please submit your entry by September 16, 2019. Projects must include high-res jpeg photographs taken with a quality camera, not a phone camera.

THIS IS RESTRICTED TO INDEPENDENT MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR TEAMS that use the Design/Build delivery method. Projects completed by or written by manufacturers, even if completed for the contractor, will not be included.

Click DOWNLOAD below for all entry criteria.