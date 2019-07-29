Date: August 27, 2019
Time: 2PM Eastern
Duration: 30 minutes
Contracting companies depend on their techs, vehicles, and other mobile to generate revenue. One of the best ways to get more value from those assets is to have an effective fleet solution that will improve accountability, safety, and efficiency throughout the company. From reduced fuel and labor costs to better maintained vehicles and equipment, a well-managed fleet costs less while getting more done.
We invite you to discover how implementing the right fleet management technology can benefit your company whether you have 2 trucks or 2,000.
This webinar will cover:
- Fleet Solutions Basics: Meaningful Data, Actionable Insights
- Real-World Examples: Turning Information into ROI
- What’s Coming Next: The Evolution of Fleet Technology
SPEAKER
Ryan Driscoll
VP of Marketing
GPS Insight