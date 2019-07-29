Date: August 27, 2019

Time: 2PM Eastern

Duration: 30 minutes

Contracting companies depend on their techs, vehicles, and other mobile to generate revenue. One of the best ways to get more value from those assets is to have an effective fleet solution that will improve accountability, safety, and efficiency throughout the company. From reduced fuel and labor costs to better maintained vehicles and equipment, a well-managed fleet costs less while getting more done.

We invite you to discover how implementing the right fleet management technology can benefit your company whether you have 2 trucks or 2,000.

This webinar will cover:

Fleet Solutions Basics: Meaningful Data, Actionable Insights

Real-World Examples: Turning Information into ROI

What’s Coming Next: The Evolution of Fleet Technology

SPEAKER

Ryan Driscoll

VP of Marketing

GPS Insight