Date: September 10, 2019
Time: 2:00PM ET
Fleet management solutions go beyond basic dispatching tools by giving you granular, real-time insights into the location and maintenance status of not only your vehicles, but also tow-behind assets such as equipment trailers. That data enables you to maximize productivity, efficiency, revenue and customer satisfaction.
So it’s no surprise that half of the 340 contractors in a recent Contractor/Contracting Business/EC&M survey have a fleet management solution. But there’s a host of additional business benefits to help you make and save even more money while protecting your most valuable asset: your employees.
Join us to learn about the top 10 benefits, including:
- Monitor driving habits to maximize safety and minimize insurance premiums
- Protect lone workers
- Identify and defend against fraudulent accident claims
- Optimize routes so employees and assets spend less traveling and more time working
- Determine which vehicle models have higher or lower maintenance costs when it’s time to replace them
This webinar includes real-world examples from contractors such as Bill Howe, which reduced accidents 87%, and Paul Davis Restoration, which cut its insurance premium 40%.
