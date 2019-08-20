Date: September 10, 2019

Time: 2:00PM ET

Fleet management solutions go beyond basic dispatching tools by giving you granular, real-time insights into the location and maintenance status of not only your vehicles, but also tow-behind assets such as equipment trailers. That data enables you to maximize productivity, efficiency, revenue and customer satisfaction.

So it’s no surprise that half of the 340 contractors in a recent Contractor/Contracting Business/EC&M survey have a fleet management solution. But there’s a host of additional business benefits to help you make and save even more money while protecting your most valuable asset: your employees.

Join us to learn about the top 10 benefits, including:

Monitor driving habits to maximize safety and minimize insurance premiums

Protect lone workers

Identify and defend against fraudulent accident claims

Optimize routes so employees and assets spend less traveling and more time working

Determine which vehicle models have higher or lower maintenance costs when it’s time to replace them

This webinar includes real-world examples from contractors such as Bill Howe, which reduced accidents 87%, and Paul Davis Restoration, which cut its insurance premium 40%.

